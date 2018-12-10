This is how much a ticket at Sheffield’s new Odeon Luxe cinema could cost 

Cinema goers in Sheffield don’t have too long to wait before they can enjoy the newly refurbished Odeon Luxe.

The popular cinema complex on Arundel Gate closed in July to undergo an extensive revamp into an upgraded Odeon Luxe.

How the new Odeon Luxe will look inside.

Cinema bosses have confirmed that the Odeon will reopen its doors this month, just in time for the magical season of blockbusters.

The cinema will feature more than 500 luxury, handmade recliner seats across 10 upgraded screens, expertly designed to offer customers triple the legroom and increased personal space and comfort.

Odeon recently hit the headlines for charging customers at its Leicester Square cinema over £40 for the best seats in the house.

Prices for the new film Mary Poppins Returns started at £25.75 and went all the way up to £40.75.

Odeon defending the prices and said that the charge varied based on demand, seat location and the film you were viewing.

Thankfully, if the Odeon Luxe prices in Leeds are anything to go by, Sheffield won’t be paying quite as much for an evening out at the pictures.

To watch Creed II in ISENSE 2D, a Luxe Recliner seat will cost an adult £11.75, a child £9.75, a teen £10.25, a student £10.50 or a senior £10.75.

However, to watch it in a normal cinema during the day will cost an adult £7.75, a child £6.25, a teen £6.75, a student £7.00 and a senior £7.25.

The price increases again watching the film in the evening with adults paying £9.75, a child £7.75, a teen £8.25, a senior £8.75 and a student £8.50.

Cinema goers will enjoy the latest in-screen technology with Dolby 7.1 surround sound, offering guests a ‘truly immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience’ as well as the impressive Oscar’s Bar.

To watch Creed II at Cineworld in Sheffield during the day will cost an adult £9.70, a child £7.20, a senior £7.70 and a student £7.70.

The price again increases in the evening with adults charged £12.10, a child £8.60, a senior £9.10 and a student £9.10.

The price is significantly cheaper booking a ticket online for Vue cinemas, with all tickets for Creed II currently on sale for £4.99.