This is the latest weather forecast as SNOW begins to fall in Sheffield

Snow is leading to difficult driving conditions on the outskirts of Sheffield.

The A57 Snake Pass is blanketed in snow with difficult driving conditions on the higher ground.

Snow on the A57 Snake Pass. Pic: @swfcmark1974

Here is the Met Office forecast for the next few days:

This Evening and tonight:

Cloudy with heavy showers or longer spells of rain throughout the night, turning wintry over the Pennines, with hail or sleet possible. Feeling cold, especially in brisk easterly winds. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Wednesday

Cloudy and windy with showers at first, but becoming brighter during the morning to leave a dry afternoon with some chilly sunny spells and lighter winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Mainly cloudy and chilly with further showers or longer spells of rain. Remaining breezy on Thursday but winds easing slightly for Friday and Saturday.

