This is the ONLY place you can now order a takeaway Toby Carvery roast dinner in Sheffield

It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for – you can now order a Toby Carvery Sunday dinner to take away.

The chain restaurant launched their takeaway service this week and the news has gone down very well with its customers.

To order the takeaway simply head to their website and choose the nearest restaurant that offers the feature.

Sadly, you will have to actually go the restaurant to pick up your meal meaning you need to find a store that offers the feature.

Currently, only the Toby Carvery on Sheffield Road in Dronfield offers the service.

Simply pick your collection time online and begin creating your order including starters, mains and puddings.

Toby Carvery launch takeaway service

You can choose whichever slow roasted meat takes your fancy and the meal comes with four of their freshly steamed or roasted veg, a Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Customers are offered a choice of roast beef with a beef dripping glaze, roast gammon with a pomegranate glaze, roast pork with an apple and sage glaze, and roast turkey.

Sadly, customers can’t pick their own vegetables as of yet.

Prices are the same for the takeaway service as they are if you were eating in the restaurant and there are no additional fees for using the service.

Simply confirm your order, enter your details online and add in your card details and you’re good to go.

A Toby Carvery spokesperson: “We’re very excited to have launched our new Toby takeaway option.

"This will give roast lovers the opportunity to enjoy all the greatness of the Home of the Roast whilst on the go, or within the comfort of their own homes.”