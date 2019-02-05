This is what Sheffield residents think about a £70 billion transport masterplan for the area 

A £70 billion transport plan - which could allow rail passengers to travel between Sheffield and Manchester in just 40 minutes – has sparked debate among Star readers.

The investment forms part of wide-ranging proposals set out in the final version of Transport for the North’s Strategic Transport Plan.

TfN has unveiled a 70 billion transport plan for the region.

The scheme states that if upgrades to the existing Hope Valley line linking Sheffield and Manchester cannot speed up rail links sufficiently the case for a new line between the two cities including faster rail journeys will be given further consideration.

There are also plans for a new tunnel and road-widening works between the two cities, £45 million is proposed to widen Sheffield Parkway and a new £180 million rail link and station would be built to better connect Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The improvements are planned to take place between now and 2050, but TfN says work on some elements could begin as soon as 2024 if funding is secured.

The move has sparked debate among Star readers and a number have taken to Facebook to question the amount of time it will take to deliver the scheme.

Mike Rovenfield said: “'Improvements planned to take place between now and 2050' - 2050? Laughable. I’m usually one to stay positive when we consider new developments but this is just ridiculous!”

Adrian Hill added: “I would imagine by 2050 that rail travel as we know it will have changed due to advancements in technology so these times and costs are a joke.”

Craig Scott posted: “An east-west main line is the major missing link in the English rail system.”

The final draft plan is set to go before TfN’s board on Thursday.

The plan, which TfN claims would create 850,000 jobs and boost the northern economy by £100 billion, would then be considered by the Government, which must decide whether to provide funding.