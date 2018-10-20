This is what the weather will be like in Sheffield next week 

As we settle in to Autumn, this is what The Met Office says you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next five days.

This Evening and Tonight:

Cloudy overnight with patches of hill fog and outbreaks of drizzle. . Drier for some eastern parts with limited clearer spells, although it will feel breezy in the gusty southwesterly winds. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Sunday:

A cloudy but generally dry morning, with a band of rain slowly pushing in from the northwest. Rain clearing during the afternoon leaving some evening sunshine and lighter winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

A frosty start but dry throughout with sunny spells Monday, turning breezier and cloudier. Cloudier and windy on Tuesday, some sunshine. Similar on Wednesday, but winds easing. Turning warmer.