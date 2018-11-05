This is what you’re BANNED from taking to After Dark firework display in Sheffield

Thousands of people will head to Don Valley Bowl Sheffield tonight to watch After Dark, Yorkshire’s huge bonfire night celebrations.

This year’s After Dark will celebrate by lighting the giant bonfire at 7.30pm as well as having a funfair, street food stalls, fire spinners and face painters.

Fireworks in Sheffield - Picture: Chris Etchells

The legendary firework display will then start at 9pm with the event closing at 10pm.

Cash-only tickets are available to buy on the night from ticket booths at the event or online here.

However, there are a number of rules customers must follow as well as items you’re banned from taking in.

- Customers are banned from bringing fireworks or sparklers into the event.

Any found will be confiscated at the gate and not returned upon exit.

- Alcohol is not permitted within the event and no alcohol is allowed to be brought on site.

- Customers cannot leave the event and re-enter without purchasing a new ticket

- Only handbags and other small bags (no larger than A4 size will be allowed into the venue.

There are no locker facilities available so customers are asked to keep the number of personal belongings you bring with them to a minimum.

Any items customers bring to the event may be subject to additional searches and slow their entry to the venue and may, in some cases, prevent their entry.

Customers may be searched before they are allowed access to the venue. The additional security procedures may slow entry to the venue and customers are advised to arrive as close to the doors open time as possible.