This is when a huge air pollution rally will take place in Sheffield 

A planned protest over air pollution through the streets of Sheffield has sparked debate among Star readers.

Next month’s ‘Parents Rise Up’ rally will be the latest in a series of demonstrations within the city demanding action to clean up our air and curb climate change.

A previous protest.

READ MORE: Excitement builds as first buildings at new theme park near Sheffield spring up

This comes after campaigners from Extinction Rebellion Sheffield recently blocked traffic outside the railway station, before joining mass protests in London, while hundreds of children have skipped classes to make themselves heard in a wave of school strikes.

The latest pledge to protest has sparked much debate on The Star’s Facebook page.

Jon Schofield asked: “Are they going to stand in the middle of the road and stop traffic and cause extra pollution by holding up cars for hours on end?”

Sarah Martin-Fletcher added: “Surety idling traffic causes more pollution than flowing traffic.”

READ MORE: Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

Jennifer Richards believes youngsters who go to a school in their catchment area should walk there as “the exercise would benefit” them.

Ryk Matysiak believes “it is about time we had bus pick up and drop off points away from schools, like park and ride, and parents should be made to take children there in less congested places.”

He added: “This would avoid congestion and give less pollution.

“Anyone in a nearer location to school should be able to catch the bus en route.”

The Sheffield Green Parents group has invited mums and dads from across the city to join them as they march from Devonshire Green to the Town Hall, before staging a sit-down protest picnic in the Peace Gardens, on Sunday, May 12, from 11am.

READ MORE: Elderly man taken to hospital after car lands on roof in crash om Sheffield estate

The group wants to see more international action taken over climate change and also has a list of key demands for local measures by Sheffield City Council.

Those include making the city carbon neutral by 2030, 20 years earlier than the council’s existing target of 2050.