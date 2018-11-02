This is when Meadowhall’s Christmas opening hours start and it’s sooner than you think

Halloween has been and gone so that can only mean one thing – next up is Christmas!

At least that seems to be the thinking at Meadowhall as they announce their opening hours for the festive season.

The newly refurbished and revamped Meadowhall. Picture: Chris Etchells

Christmas may still be eight weeks away but the shopping frenzy has already begun and stores are adjusting their hours accordingly.

And it’s no different at Meadowhall with the shopping centre extending their opening hours from Monday (November 5).

The shopping centre will stay open for an extra two hours Monday to Friday; opening at 9am and closing at 10pm.

On Saturday, Meadowhall will open at 9am and close at 8pm and on Sunday it will open at 11am and close at 5pm.

In the week leading up to Christmas there’s even more shopping to be done but Meadowhall have still got us covered.

From Monday to Friday the centre will close an hour later at 11pm with weekend hours staying the same.

Shoppers will have their last chance to pick up presents on Christmas Eve from 9am to 5pm with the shopping centre closed on Christmas Day.

The January sales will start in earnest on Boxing Day with Meadowhall open from 8am to 8pm and then from 9am to 10pm the following two days.

On New Year’s Eve the centre will be open from 9am to 4pm and anyone able to overcome their New Year’s Day hangover will have from 10am to 4pm to visit.