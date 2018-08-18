This is where you can get a free G&T in Sheffield this weekend

A pub in Sheffield is giving away free gin this weekend in exchange for a very unusual currency - rhubarb.

The promotion is being held today and tomorrow at the Shakey Greene King pub, in Bradfield Road, Hillsborough.

All you have to do to claim your free glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic is offer a stick of rhubarb as payment.

A spokesman for Greene King said the unconventional offer has been launched to meet the 'rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin'.

Murphy Underhay, general manager at the Shakey, said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend!”

Terms and conditions of the offer state there is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one – as it is only available while stocks last.

Tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment.