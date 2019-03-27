This is why an ambulance was called to The Moor in Sheffield 

Paramedics were called out to deal with an incident on The Moor in Sheffield.
A crew was dispatched yesterday at 5.48pm after a man fell outside Primark and was in need of assistance.
In a statement, Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “The patient was transported by ambulance to Northern General Hospital."
