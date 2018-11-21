This is why there were loud bangs in Rotherham tonight

People living near a Rotherham steelworks have reported hearing three loud explosions tonight.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Liberty Specialist Steels, Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday

A couple of crews from Rotherham were sent to the site but at 11.05pm, firefighters said they were not needed at the scene.

An eyewitness to the incident said the explosions were caused by a pot of molten slag from a furnace being accidentally tipped into a lagoon.

