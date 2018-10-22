This is why you may have seen gritters on the streets of Sheffield

Gritters were out in force across Sheffield last week but there was no sign of snow or frost.

Sheffield Council said its fleet of gritters took to the streets on Thursday as part of a training exercise.

There shouldn’t be much need for them to take to road this week either with overnight temperatures not expected to drop any lower than 5°C.

Tuesday will be another fine and dry day, but with a strong wind. Temperatures could reach 15°C.

