This is why you should take care when having a bonfire

This was the scene after a gust of wind caused a bonfire in Sheffield to spread, igniting a nearby hedge.

Firefighters issued a warning after tackling the blaze at a garden on Halliwell Close in Southey Green this afternoon.

The aftermath of the bonfire, which spread to a nearby hedge after the flames were caught by a gust of wind

They were called to the scene at around 12.45pm and spent around 45 minutes dousing the flames before leaving at around 1.30pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the incident highlighted the dangers of bonfires.

“To avoid something like this happening to you, site garden fires well away from buildings, sheds or trees,” the brigade said in a statement.

“Never leave them unattended and don’t use petrol or other accelerants to get them going.

“If you can, compost your garden rubbish instead.”

No one was injured in the blaze, but the garden hedge was badly damaged.