This Sheffield branch of Greggs has had a major refurbishment

Leading food-on-the-go-retailer, Greggs, has revamped one of its Sheffield shops to give customers more food choice as well as the option to eat in.

The shop, at 21 Market Place, has been refurbished to offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience, with seating available for customers who wish to enjoy their purchases inside the shop.

The shop will also sell an extended self-select hot range, including fresh porridge, Southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring traditional classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Sheffield by providing our customers with a modern and convenient new-look shop.”

The shop is open from 5am to 7pm on Monday to Friday, 6.30am to 6pm on Saturday and 7.30am to 5.30pm on Sunday.