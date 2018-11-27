Three arrested over cannabis set-up in Doncaster

Three arrests were made after cannabis plants were found during a police raid in Doncaster.
Police officers found the plants during a search of a house in Scawthorpe yesterday.
Three men arrested over the plants have been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.
