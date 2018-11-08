Three killed in Peak District horror smash

Three men died in a horror crash in the Peak District last night.

They were in a Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with a Land Rover near Buxton.

Three men died in a crash in Waterswallows Road, Buxton

HEALTH: Father’s disgust at Sheffield Children’s Hospital deemed ‘too busy’ to treat toddler son

Emergency services were alerted to the smash in Waterswallows Road at 6.30pm.

DEATH: Funeral planned for young mum murdered in home near Doncaster

The men who lost their lives in the collision were pronounced dead at the scene.

CRIME: Stolen Porsche found by police in Sheffield

The driver of the Land Rover was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours while investigation work was carried out at the crash scene.

It re-opened at around 4am.