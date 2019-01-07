Three lanes closed on M1 in South Yorkshire after multi-vehicle crash

Emergency services have been called to the M1 in South Yorkshire, following a multi-vehicle crash.

Highways England said today at around 4.30pm that lanes two to four southbound had been closed after a collision at junction 35, close to Chapeltown.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said the 5.25pm number 737 bus from Sheffield Interchange would be up to 25 minutes late departing due to ‘heavy delays’ caused by the crash.

It is not known at this stage whether anybody has been injured in the collision, or when traffic is expected to return to normal.