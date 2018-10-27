Three men arrested in Sheffield city centre

Three men have been arrested in Sheffield city centre over offences including possession on ‘Spice', breaking into a property and damaging medical equipment.

After a routine stop and search, the first man was found to be in possession of ‘Spice’ while wearing an electronic tag.

One of the men was arrested for possession of 'Spice' and another for breaking a nurse's blood monitor while he was being examined.

Later, officers responded to reports of a second man seen breaking into a property and damaging its windows and doors.

He had been on the run and avoiding police for several weeks but was caught and arrested despite attempting to run away.

The man was later further arrested in police custody for throwing and breaking a nurse's blood monitor as he was being examined.

A third man who was also present at the time was also arrested for being possession of ‘Spice’ and failing to appear before court.

The first two men were charged and remanded in custody while the third was released under investigation and remanded to court for failing to appear.