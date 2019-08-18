Three-mile crawl on M1 due to collision near Sheffield

A lane is closed on the M1 near Sheffield due to a collision involving two vehicles on Sunday morning.

Highways England said that currently lane one of the M1 northbound between junction 32 and junction 33 near Catcliffe is closed by the traffic officers and South Yorkshire Police.

It said there are 30 minute delays on the approach to the incident spanning 3 miles back to junction 32.

The motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey and seek an alternative route if possible.