Three South Yorkshire murders this year among 33 unsolved killings still to be cracked

Three unsolved murders in South Yorkshire this year are among 33 deaths for which nobody has yet been charged in South Yorkshire.

Detectives in South Yorkshire have investigated 13 murders so far this year, with suspects charged in all but three cases.

Kavan Brissett

The fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Fahim Hersi outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield is the most recent murder for which the culprit is still at large.

Fahim, from Broomhall, was stabbed during a disturbance in which a 21-year-old man was also knifed on Friday, September 21.

Both men were taken to hospital but Fahim had been stabbed in his chest and could not be saved.

Gary Dean

A number of arrests have been made but nobody has yet been charged.

That month Gary Dean, 48, was found dead in woodland behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail in Silkstone Common, Barnsley.

A post mortem examination revealed he had been subjected to a ‘significant assault’.

Two arrests were made but nobody was charged.

Fahim Hersi

The month before, 21-year-old Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe.

His killer is also still at large.

Detectives believe 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah could hold vital information about the murder and have issued appeals for information on his whereabouts, warning anyone shielding him that they face prosecution.

Four arrests have been made so far as part of the murder probe, with an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward is available for information leading to Farrah's arrest.

There are 31 other unsolved murders on South Yorkshire Police’s books, with cases dating back to 1962.

Among the deaths for which nobody has been charged is that of former soldier Tommy Ward, 80, who was brutally attacked during a robbery in his Maltby home in October 2015 and died four months later.

The OAP suffered a smashed skull, broken ribs and fractured jaw in the attack during which his £30,000 life savings were stolen.

The seventh anniversary of the unsolved murder of Joshua Green is fast approaching.

The 27-year-old was stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2012 at the Stars and Mayfair Party Suites on Queens Road.

Joshua, from Manor Park, was stabbed once in the neck and twice in the back.

During his inquest, where a verdict of unlawful killing was recorded, Sheffield Coroner Chris Dorries said: “This is not the sort of matter police ever give up on.

“The people involved know they have done it and will have to wait and eventually face a knock on their door.”

November 5 marked the 17th anniversary of the murder of Sheffield prostitute Michaela Hague, 25, who was stabbed 19 times in her back and neck by a punter who picked her up for sex on Bonfire Night, 2001.

Michaela, a mum-of-one from Pitsmoor, was attacked after being picked off Corporation Street, where she was plying her trade, and driven to a car park on nearby Spitalfields, off Nursery Street.

Another murder for which nobody is behind bars is that of 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo, who was gunned down in a postcode gang war in Sheffield.

Jonathan was shot dead in October 2007 in what is believed to have been part of a deadly feud between two rival gangs.

The teenager, from Burngreave, was killed close to a children's playground at the the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground in Burngreave.

Jonathan was a member of the S3 gang operating in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time. He was known on the streets as ‘Venomous’ and carried a knife and a gun.

UNSOLVED MURDERS:

1) 1962 – Lily Stephenson, Springfield Place, Barnsley – blunt force trauma.

2) 1964 – Anne Dunwell, aged 13, Slade Hooton, Rotherham – strangulation.

3) 1975 – John Henry Wortley, aged 66, National Car Park, Pond Street, Sheffield city centre – blunt force trauma.

4) 1977 – Barbara Ann Young, aged 28, Netherall Road, Doncaster – blunt force trauma.

5) 1982 – Tervina Matilda Cameron, aged 59, Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield - strangulation.

6) 1982 – David Marlow, aged 39, Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield – blunt force trauma.

7) 1989 – Saifuddin Figa Hussein, aged 36, Blonk Street, Sheffield city centre – blunt force trauma.

8) 1991 – Wendy Gallagher, aged 24, Princess Street, Barnsley – strangulation.

9) 1993 – Edna Waller, aged 79, Bramwell Gardens, Netherthorpe, Sheffield – blunt force trauma.

10) 1994 – Dawn Shields, aged 19, Mam Tor, Derbyshire – manual strangulation.

11) 1994 – Andrew Trail, Desmond’s Blues Club, Hallcarr Street, Burngreave, Sheffield – knife wounds.

12) 1996 – Andrew George Bentley, Flying Pizza Restaurant, Glossop Road, Sheffield city centre – gun shot.

13) 1997 – Patricia Grainger, aged 25, brook off Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, – manual strangulation.

14) 1998 – Michael Baxendale, aged 39, Niche Night Club, Sidney Street, Sheffield city centre – knife wounds.

15) 2001 – Lindsey Scholes, aged 17, Millgate Street, Royston, Barnsley – arson.

16) 2001 – Brian Metcalfe, aged 44, Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham – chest injuries caused by stamping.

17) 2001 – Michaela Hague, aged 25, Spitalfields, Sheffield city centre – knife wounds.

18) 2002 – Vera Cooper, aged 80, Greenbank Walk, Grimethorpe, Barnsley – strangulation.

19)2002 – David Marlow, aged 39, Lupton Crescent, Lowedges – assault.

20) 2005 – Nora Tait, aged 69, Stone Close Avenue, Doncaster – blunt force trauma.

21, 22, 23) 2005 – Anthony Brightmore, Patricia Brightmore and Stephen Brightmore, aged 68, 65 and 35, Batemoor Walk, Batemoor, Sheffield – arson.

24) 2007 – Jonathon Matondo, aged 16, Nottingham Cliff, Burngreave, Sheffield – gun shot.

25) 2009 – Safrajur Rahman Jahangir, aged 23, Scraithwood Drive, Shirecliffe, Sheffield – gun shot.

26) 2009 – James Kamara, aged 22, Brunswick Street, Broomhall, Sheffield – gun shot.

27) 2011 – Justin Hague, aged 40, Godric Drive, Brinsworth, Rotherham – knife wounds.

28) 2012 – Joshua Green, aged 27, Stars and Mayfair club, Queens Road, Sheffield – knife wounds.

29)2016 – Christopher Cumpsty, aged 43, Cross Street, Balby, Doncaster – assault.

30) 2016 – Tommy Ward, aged 80, Salisbury Road, Maltby, Rotherham – assault.

31)2018 – Kavan Brissett, Langsett Wal;k, Upperthorpe, Sheffield – stabbing.

32)2018 – Gary Dean, aged 48, woodland behind Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail, Silkstone Common, Barnsley – assault.

33)2018 – Fahim Hersi, Valley Centertainment, Sheffield – stabbing.

