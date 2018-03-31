Three suffer burns in fire at Sheffield flats

Three people were taken to hospital with burns and others needed treatment after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Firefighters went to the blaze, on the ground floor of a three-storey building on Firshill Close, Firshill, at just after 7.30am this morning.

Half an hour later, everyone in the block had been accounted for and crew members extinguished the flames.

When the fire was at its highest, five engines - from Elm Lane, Central and Rivelin stations - were at the scene. As well as the three casualties who suffered burns, occupants from neighbouring flats were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

An investigation to determine the cause is under way.