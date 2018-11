Three vehicles have been involved in a crash on the M1 near Sheffield leaving one lane closed.

The accident is affecting the Southbound carriageway between junction 32 of the M1 and junction 31 of the M18 at Aston.

Police, Fire and Ambulance crews are at the scene.

Traffic is queuing back to the slip road at junction 32 as a result.

A recovery truck is also in attendance to remove the vehicles.