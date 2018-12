Three vehicles have been involved in a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

The vehicles involved are in lane three of the northbound stretch between Junction 36 for Tankersley and 37 for Dodworth.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the M1, near Barnsley, earlier this afternoon

No other details have yet been released.

