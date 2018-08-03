Tickets already being snapped up for Sheffield's Tramlines 2019 music festival

After the sell-out success of Tramlines 2018, which attracted nearly 30,000 festival-goers to Hillsborough Park, the festival has confirmed it will return in 2019 over the weekend of July 19-21.

A limited number of early bird tickets for 2019 sold out within minutes of going on sale, along with tier one tickets.

Tier two tickets are on sale from www.tramlines.org.uk, costing £59.50 plus booking fee.

The 10th installment of Tramlines moved to one site in Hillsborough Park including four stages of music and a fifth new, family-focused Into The Trees area.

Venues around the city centre held their own Tramlines Fringe events and the Folk Forest continued in Endcliffe Park, now run separately by Regather Works.

Festival organiser and co-founder Timm Cleasby said: “Sheffield has never enjoyed a bigger party than the one that took place in Hillsborough Park this weekend.

“I’d like to thank everybody who came and made it the special event it was.

“The sales for next year’s festival took us all by surprise and we are overwhelmed to have sold so many tickets for 2019, faster than any other year.

“Sheffield’s never had a three-day festival like this before, the support for the event has been amazing and we intend to make Tramlines 2019 even better.”

Follow @Tramlines on social media channels for news of next year’s line-up.

lIf you want more local outdoor music, Bassfest takes place on Saturday (August 4) at Don Valley Bowl.

The line-up features 33 DJ acts, including Mark Kinchen, Rudimental, My Nu Leng, Sonny Fodera, Chris Lorenzo, DJ Hype,Sammy ,Will Clarke, Dynamite MC and Macky Gee.

The festival is aimed at fans of loud, bass-heavy dance music.

To book tickets, go online at www.bassfest.co.uk, where you can also buy drinks vouchers, which are a must as the bars and food vendors are all cashless.

The festival runs from noon to 11pm.