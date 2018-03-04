Tight squeeze as South Yorkshire firefighters called to remove elderly woman's gold ring from finger

Firefighters had to deal with a tight squeeze early this morning - after they were tasked with removing a gold ring from an elderly woman's finger that was causing her pain.

A crew was called out to Silverwood Care Home in Flanderwell Lane, Rotherham, at 4am after a 91-year-old resident said the jewellery was causing her some distress.

READ MORE: WEATHER WARNING: More snow for Sheffield TONIGHT

Firefighters used specialist equipment to remove the gold band, much to the relief of the elderly lady.

Ben Illsley watch manager, said: "She had been in hospital for six weeks and had returned to the care home.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Air pollution hot spots in Sheffield where deadly fumes are more than twice legal limit

"The ring was causing her quite a lot of pain so we used a piece of equipment that puts a hooks behind the ring to get it off.

"We were there for about 30 minutes but we managed to remove it.

"She was quite relieved by the end of it."

He added that firefighters get such requests more often than you might think.

READ MORE: How clean air campaigners aim to cut pollution in Sheffield

According to Sheffield Friends of the Earth, air pollution is a causing factor in an estimated 500 premature deaths in Sheffield each year.

He said: "We probably get about five a year per station.

"Usually it is people coming to see us asking for help but obviously the lady in this case was in a care home so we were called out there."