Top 20 richest people in Yorkshire revealed

The top 20 richest people in Yorkshire has been revealed.

The collective wealth of Yorkshire’s richest people rose by more than £1bn in the last 12 months, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The list shows that the region’s 20 most wealthy people either boosted or retained their affluence in the latest list, which is published this Sunday.

he 2018 Sunday Times Rich List - the definitive guide to wealth in the United Kingdom - is published on Sunday, May 13.

The 160-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine is the biggest issue of the Rich List published since it first appeared in 1989. It charts the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in the UK.

The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.

The redesigned magazine includes several interviews and features, focused on some of the leading players and personalities among the richest 1,000, as well as a full ranking by order of wealth.

The Young Rich List details the 50 individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 30 or under.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “Our list of Yorkshire’s wealthiest people epitomises the seismic change we’ve seen over 30 editions of The Sunday Times Rich List.

“This is now largely a group of self-made individuals, with people like Paul Sykes and Dean Hoyle who left school without any qualifications.

"The days when our lists were dominated by aristocrats and inherited wealth are gone.

“No longer are fortunes made from property, industry and finance.

"These people are showing it’s possible create vast sums of wealth from surprising things such as greetings cards, sofas and even animal waste. Where there’s muck there really is brass.”

