Check before you travel as Sheffield Supertram repairs continue

Supertram passengers are reminded to check before they travel as essential network repairs continue, between Shalesmoor and Hillsborough.

Timetables on Yellow and Blue Route tram services will change between 3 June and 18 July.

Dedicated BL2 buses will replace trams on the Blue Route between Shalesmoor and Malin Bridge. The Yellow Route will be served by an extended SL1/SL1a bus route between Stocksbridge – Middlewood – City Centre.

Rail replacement buses will run between 3 June and 18 July.

A full Supertram service will run on all routes on 19, 20 and 21 July during Tramlines festival.

Service updates, replacement bus timetables and journey planning information will be available for passengers at affected stops and in leaflets on trams, online attravelsouthyorkshire.com and supertram.com, on twitter @TSYalerts and @SCSupertram and via Traveline 01709 515151.

Malin Bridge and Middlewood Park & Ride sites will remain open and will be free of charge. Travel tickets can be purchased onboard replacement bus services.

The engineering work forms part of a major project to replace 22km of Supertram track by 2020. It aims to improve passenger comfort, reduce noise where rail is worn, and make sure services continue to run safely for future generations.