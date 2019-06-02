Doncaster and Sheffield train services set to be affected by engineering works today

Engineering work is affecting a number of train services running through Doncaster and Sheffield today.

Engineering work is taking place between Leeds and Outwood and between Bentley and Fitzwilliam today, closing some lines and affecting a number of services.

Until 4pm, buses will replace Cross Country services between Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield Westgate.

Northern services will also be affected for most of the day.

Up until 4pm their services between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe will start and terminate at Wakefield Westgate.

Services between Leeds and Doncaster will not run.

Buses will run between Leeds, Wakefield Westgate/Doncaster, and also between Wakefield Westgate and Pontefract Monkhill.

From 4pm, Northern services between Leeds and Doncaster will start/terminate at Wakefield Westgate.

Buses will run between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster.

Trains between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe will run as normal.