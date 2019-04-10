Driver feared dead after crash on M1 near Sheffield

A driver is feared to be dead after a serious crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

The road has been closed for several hours southbound between J35 at Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 at Tinsley.

The crash scene.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and other emergency services were called out to the scene at about 7am.

One eyewitness said that the driver of a lorry ‘hit the central reservation and went’ into the embankment during the crash.

A source told The Star the incident is being treated as a fatal collision, but this has not yet been confirmed officially by police.

Highways England said that trapped traffic has been released past the scene but the road will remain closed for some time while investigations continue.