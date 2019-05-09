Four vehicle smash on M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield 

Four vehicles have crashed on the M1 close to Meadowhall this evening.

Highways England tweeted at just after 5pm that the collision happened at junction 34 on the southbound entry slip road.

The body said: “Traffic is building on approach and slow moving traffic past the scene.”

South Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene.

The scene of the collision.

No details have been released yet about any injuries.