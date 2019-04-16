Major resurfacing on one of Sheffiel'd busiest roads

Resurfacing work started last weekend on one of the city’s major link roads, marking the start of this year’s highway resurfacing programme being rolled out by Streets Ahead.

Work to prepare and resurface Europa Drive and Europa Link has now started and will continue, during night-time hours, for the next six weeks.

As well as being home to a vast array of businesses, Europe Link is a busy connecting route stretching from the Sheffield Parkway, close to the AMRC site, over to Shepcote Lane, Darnall.

In recent weeks, Amey have worked closely with affected businesses to communicate their plans in advance, in hope of minimising disruption and enabling local workers to be fully prepared.

Andrew Staniforth, Assembly Steward for Amey said: “It’s been really beneficial to work with affected businesses ahead of works starting on this busy route. A number of them have agreed to close early or even close for the day to allow us to complete the resurfacing with minimal disruption, and we are really thankful for their co-operation.

“Our works will start on Europa Drive, and then proceed onto Europa Link, from Wood Lane roundabout towards Shepcote Lane, over the next six weeks. Due to the sheer volume of traffic and the different needs of the businesses based there, including two large-scale distribution companies, we will be working on Sundays and overnight to complete the work.”

The 4km route will be prepared first and then surfaced between now and early May. Some road closures will be in place during that period, and there are already diversion signs in place where the work has started.

Dawn Kennedy-Burns, Sheffield Business Park Manager said: “Sheffield Business Park welcomes the resurfacing and we’re pleased that Amey have liaised directly with occupiers on the park to seek their input on how disruption to businesses can be kept to a minimum.”

