Motorists warned about slow moving ‘abnormal load’ on M18 and M1 near Meadowhall 

Motorists are being warned about an ‘abnormal load’ that is slow moving between the M18 and M1 near Meadowhall this morning.

Highways England said at 6am the 207 tonne load is being moved between the M18 southbound to the M1 northbound at junction 34.

READ MORE: Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield Half Marathon 2019 photo gallery?

READ MORE: Police search launched for missing Doncaster man

Drivers are being urged to ‘please pass it with care.’

READ MORE: Police appeal after teenager loses leg in crash