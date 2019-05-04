No tram services to Hillsborough tomorrow for Sheffield Wednesday's match against Queens Park Rangers

Football fans heading to the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers tomorrow have been advised there will be no tram services to the ground.

Sheffield Supertram said blue and yellow route trams will start and terminate at Hillsborough and added there will be no tram services to or from Leppings Lane.

Fans are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys to Hillsborough tomorrow, ahead of the kick-off at 12.30pm

During summer, the work will extend out to Shalesmoor before finishing in September.