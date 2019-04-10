No tram-trains running between Sheffield and Rotherham 

Stagecoach has said tram-trains are not running between Sheffield and Rotherham this morning due to ‘circumstances beyond our control’.

The transport operator did not elaborate on the reason for the cancellation but said at about 6am that services are not travelling between Sheffield Cathedral and Rotherham Central/Parkgate.

Passengers are advised to catch alternative routes and use trains or buses until further notice.

