Northern leaders must put buses back into public control, demands TUC

City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. Picture: Chris Etchells

The TUC and its affiliated unions are supporting the Global Climate Strike led today by school children across the world, following a vote last week at its annual Congress in Brighton.

But now the Congress has turned its sights to northern leaders and demand they turn words into action.

In recent months councils across the region, including Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, York, Sheffield, Doncaster, and Hull have all declared climate emergencies.

The TUC is insisting councils now use the powers they have under the 2017 Bus Services Act to franchise services, giving them greater control over service routes, frequency, investment in clean tech and integration with the wider transport network.

Last week the TUC submitted evidence to the South Yorkshire Bus Commission, calling on Mayor Dan Jarvis to begin the statutory investigation into bus franchising, and to begin radical investment to expand Sheffield’s tram network for the benefit of all of South Yorkshire.

The TUC believes that with bus services under local control, and serious investment in tram systems, councils committed to fighting the climate emergency can radically overhaul their networks to provide fast, efficient, low carbon public transport services.

TUC Regional Secretary Bill Adams said: “We must meet the challenge of this climate emergency with radical action and bold investment in low carbon industries and high quality, unionised green jobs.

“Workers must not pay the price for the lifestyles of the 1%, or failures of global action.

“Our buses, a lifeline for working people, are in crisis. Every day that buses fail local communities, working people are forced to use more polluting alternatives.

“It is time to put passengers before profit.

“I am calling on Mayor Dan Jarvis to immediately begin the process to franchise South Yorkshire’s buses, as well as begin radical investment to expand Sheffield’s tram network for the benefit of all of South Yorkshire.

“Councils across the region have declared climate emergencies. They need to match their words with action by taking buses back into public control, and working in their combined authorities to begin radical investment in tram networks as the most effective low carbon solution to our public transport crisis.

“A bus system under public control, that is led for passengers not profit, would prioritise high frequency, well integrated services like London’s, where ridership is much higher.

“But we must be more ambitious if we are to fight climate change.

“Investing in tram networks in West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, the City of York and the Humber is the obvious solution to building a world-class, reliable, low carbon public transport system.”

Mr Jarvis launched a review into South Yorkshire’s buses earlier this, led by Clive Betts MP.