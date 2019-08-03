Overhead wire damage to cause rail disruption between Sheffield and Doncaster all day
Damage to overhead wires is set to cause problems on the railway between Sheffield and Doncaster all day.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 09:38
Rail companies tweeted at 8.30am this morning ‘damage to the overhead wires between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster/Sheffield is causing major disruption to journeys between these stations.’
They added: “Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
“We anticipate disruption will continue until the end of the day.”