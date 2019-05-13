Pianos at Sheffield railway station removed due to vandalism

Passengers who pass through Sheffield railway station may well have noticed something over the last few weeks.

Station operator East Midlands Trains said it had removed two pianos from the station, which passengers were able to play.

Sheffield railway station.

They were available for anyone to play free of charge, providing a little light relief for commuters and other travellers.

But they were removed last month after they were vandlalised and due to ‘wear and tear.

The rail operator said it was looking for a replacement and asked anyone who wanted to donate one to get in touch.

In a statement, East Midlands Trains said: “We’ve had a great response from passengers who have really enjoyed playing and hearing the pianos at Sheffield station over the past few years.

“We are really disappointed, however, that due to vandalism and wear and tear, we have had to remove the two pianos from they station.

“However, we are looking to replace them as quickly as soon as we can, and if anybody has an unused piano they would like to donate we’d be more than happy to place it in the station.”

For more information or if you can help with the appeal visit www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk or tweet @EMTrains.