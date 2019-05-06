Rail delays after train ‘hits obstruction’ near Barnsley  

A train has hit an obstruction near Barnsley causing delays this morning.
Northern tweeted at just after 10am that “due to a train hitting an obstruction on the line between Huddersfield and Penistone all lines are blocked.”
The train operator has not said when the line is due to reopen yet.