Sheffield tram delays due to ‘car blocking tracks’ 

A car blocking the tracks is causing delays to some tram services across Sheffield this evening.

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted just after 5pm that the vehicle was blocking the way in Birley.

READ MORE: ‘I swear on my son’s life’: Recap of Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri in court

READ MORE: Armed robbers brandished knife during shop raid in Sheffield

The transport operator said services are now able to run between Gleadless Townend and Donetsk Way but the service is “ruining with some delays.”

READ MORE: Sheffield Council spends thousands courting Chinese investors – including gifts of rulers and bookmarks