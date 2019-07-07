South Yorkshire railway lines blocked due to engineering works not being completed on time
Some railway lines are blocked in South Yorkshire this morning, due to engineering works not being completed on time.
A spokesman for Northern confirmed that due to planned overnight engineering work not being completed on time some services running through Barnsley this morning will be amended or diverted on a different route.
This is affecting services running between Sheffield and Leeds, and the disruption is expected to continue until 1pm this afternoon.
"All services between Sheffeld and Leeds via Barnsley in both directions are unable to run between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate. As a result, bus services will be in place between Barnsley, Darton and Wakefield Kirkgate.” said the spokesman.