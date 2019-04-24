This is what passengers think about five months’ of disruption to Sheffield’s tram network 

Five months worth of rail replacement works are to affect Sheffield’s tram network – a move which has caused much debate among Star readers.

Passengers who catch the yellow route tram in the north of the city will have to board replacement buses from Middlewood and Malin Bridge to Hillsborough from Friday, April 19 until June 2.

Sheffield Supertram.

During summer, the work will extend out to Shalesmoor before finishing in September.

People will need to leave more time for journeys and, as the work moves along the track, will need to keep checking their routes.

There will be replacement buses throughout the next five months.

Transport bosses say the track, some of it dating back to when it was originally laid in 1994, needs replacing to ensure the network is safe.

The move has sparked much debate among Star readers, many of which have taken to Facebook to make their opinions known on the issue.

Adam Bull believes there will be “traffic queues everywhere”, while Paul Timmins said it will “cause more disruption.”

But others Chris Bragg believes the works are no big deal and posted: “For those passengers who are able to walk, it's a nice bit of exercise and adds little to your journey.”

He accepted that there are “some people for whom this is genuinely not an option” but believes there are plenty who can walk an extra distance but “just moan about how awful it is.”

He added: “Get out of bed a few minutes earlier, do yourself some good and be less miserable to boot.”

Tim Taylor, director of customer services at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, said the works are necessary “if we want to run the network safely for the next 30-plus years.”

There will be “tram-bassadors” on trams and at stops to inform people of the alterations during the works, along with messages on the tram public address system and on posters in shelters.