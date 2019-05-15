This Sheffield bus lane has caught out more than 12, 000 drivers in three years

Star readers have been having their say on new data that shows a Sheffield bus lane snared more than 12, 000 drivers in three years.

The restriction on Boston Street at the foot of Cemetery Road prevents motorists turning left on to London Road but only operates for two hours on weekday mornings.

Boston Street.

READ MORE: Sinkhole appears in Sheffield suburb - see the pictures and video

Since it was introduced in April 2016, it has earned Sheffield City Council £392,910 – although officials insist it is ‘appropriately signed’.

Some 4,924 fines were issued in the first year, falling to 3,948 in the second, then 3,472 in the year to March 2019 – but even that raised £102,000.

Many drivers have now taken to Facebook to have their say on the matter.

Rich Ward said: “Years ago.there was an automatic sign that changed to 'no entry except buses' during the morning peak period.

“I don't think this restriction is as well signed now, but it is signed, nonetheless.”

READ MORE: Police make more than 10 arrests per week in crackdown on organised crime in Sheffield

Glenn Beckett believes bus lanes are “all about making money” out of the “regular motorist simply trying to get from a to b.”

But others believe the bus lanes are entirely legitimate.

Chris Bragg posted: “If you haven't got the wherewithal to notice and stick to road instructions, you shouldn't be behind the wheel and deserve any penalties you incur.”

Jarrod Jones added: “It only operates for two hours. People either can't read a simple road instruction, and so shouldn't be driving; or they need new watches.”

READ MORE: Residents express shock at rape of woman in Sheffield suburb

Tom Finnegan-Smith, head of strategic transport at Sheffield Council, said the Boston Street restriction made bus journey times reliable – and cash surpluses went back into traffic management schemes.

He added: “When bus lane enforcement is introduced we always provide a period of warning notices, rather than fines, to allow drivers time to get used to the new enforcement and make alternative journey plans.”