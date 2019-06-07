Two men dead and one arrested after crash as M1 remains closed near Meadowhall

Two men have been killed and another has been arrested following an horrfic three-vehicle crash on the M1 motorway near Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said two men died at the scene of the crash on the M1 northbound between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley this morning.

The crash involved a lorry, a van and a car, just north of the Tinsley viaduct, at around 8.15am.

Police said two men involved in the collision suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man from Hull was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The road remains closed allowing investigations to take place.

The families of both men have been notified.

Police also asked the public to refrain from ‘posting speculation or potentially distressing content about the collision online’.

It added no further details about those involved will not be released at this time.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has dash cam footage should call police on 101, quoting incident number 196 of June 7.