Two men suffer ‘severe injuries’ after car crashes into tree on South Yorkshire road 

Two men have suffered 'severe injuries,’ after a car crashed into a tree on a South Yorkshire road in the early hours of this morning. 

The collision took place in Old Wortley Road, Kimberworth at around 1.30am and involved a yellow Seat vehicle that was travelling towards the A629

Police, firefighters and the ambulance were all called to the scene. 

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman: “The two males in the car suffered severe injuries, and are being treated in hospital.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters had to help extricate a person from the vehicle.  

SYP are appealing for witnesses. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 63 of Saturday, May 4. 