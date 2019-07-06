Wet surface warning after three crashes on South Yorkshire motorways

The Jaguar pictured crashed near to Junction 36 of the M1 Northbound at Barnsley. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Thankfully, no-one was injured in any of the collisions, but police urged motorists to be particularly careful on the roads when several days of sunshine are followed by heavy rainfall.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Long periods of dry weather followed by a downpour can make roads extremely slippery and greatly increase your stopping distances.”

“Remember, always leave plenty of space to stop and react - in wet weather in particular,” added the spokesman.

One collision took place on the M18 Southbound, between Junctions 2 to 1, from Doncaster to Bramley, Rotherham.

Another crash took place on Junction 34 of the M1 Southbound at Meadowhall.