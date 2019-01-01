Traffic warning: Gas main repairs spell disruption for Sheffield motorists

Motorists face delays and traffic jams in two areas of Sheffield when major work to repair gas pipes starts tomorrow.

Engineers will be fixing a gas main in Myrtle Road, Lowfield, meaning there will be temporary traffic lights at the junction of Myrtle Road, the A61 Queens Road, Bramall Lane and Shoreham Street. There will also be lane closures on Queens Road at the junction.

Read more: Star Interview’s Quotes of 2018 from Sir Michael Palin, Sir Michael Parkinson, Paddy Considine and more

In addition, repairs will be taking place at Jenkin Road, Meadowhall. The road will be closed between Meadowhall Road and Holywell Road. A diversion route will be in place via Holywell Road, Upwell Street, Brightside Lane and Meadowhall Road.

Read more: Revealed – the worst-performing primary schools in Sheffield

The work, which is being led by gas network operator Cadent, will last until Friday, January 4. Drivers are being urged to leave extra time for their journeys.

“Every effort will be made to complete this essential work as soon as possible,” said Cadent spokeswoman Sara Wilson.