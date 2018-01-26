Tragedy as Sheffield graduate, 24, suffers fatal fall abroad

A Sheffield graduate has been found dead off a hiking trail in South America.

David Minn, aged 24, who studied engineering at Sheffield University, is understood to have fallen around 100ft while walking alone near the Ojo de Albino glacier in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina.

David Minn studied engineering at Sheffield University. Picture: Facebook

The alarm was raised when David failed to return to his hostel on Monday. His body was discovered on Wednesday.

David had graduated with a degree in aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering only recently, and afterwards went travelling, embarking on a seven-month tour of South America.

Dr Martin Jackson, the university's director of aerospace engineering, paid tribute, saying: "We are truly devastated by this tragic news. David was such a lovely guy and a real pleasure to teach. He was incredibly passionate about aerospace engineering and well-respected by both students and staff at the university.

"He had a promising career in the aerospace industry ahead of him and we were keen for him to visit us in future years to inspire our current students with his knowledge, energy and enthusiasm. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time."

Friend and fellow student Emilie Jennings said his death was 'heartbreaking'.

"I've known him for about a year and met him a few times, he was always smiling and lovely to everyone he met," said Emilie. "It's such a shame - however he was doing what he loved and was having a great time. I don't think he had seen his parents for seven months which is obviously awful. His close friends from university are really cut up over David's death, completely in shock and absolutely devastated. He had such a bright future ahead of him."

David was from London's Jewish community, Emilie said. He had a summer job in the US at Camp Tevya, an overnight Jewish camp for children in New Hampshire.

Police in Argentina said a post-mortem examination was to be held, and the former student fell in a very rocky area, suffering a severe blow to his head. He was identified from his passport and his family have been told.

David had checked into a hostel in the city of Ushuaia for one night and was due to leave on Tuesday morning for Punta Arenas in Chile.