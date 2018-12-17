Trams and buses now running again after earlier crash in Sheffield

Trams and buses are now running again after an earlier crash in Sheffield.

Buses were diverted and trams suspended after a collision in Hillsborough, but the crash scene has now been cleared and services are running again.

Trams and buses are running again after an earlier crash in Sheffield

Trams and buses are running again after an earlier crash in Sheffield

CRIME: Sheffield massage parlour boss killer to be sentenced today

POLICE: Man arrested after police chase in Sheffield

Details on the nature of the collision have not yet been released.

READ MORE: Video shows extent of damage to JD Sports in Sheffield after early morning ram raid