Trams suspended due to car on tracks in Sheffield

Trams have been suspended in part of Sheffield this evening after a car ended up on the tracks.

Stagecoach Supertram said shortly before 9.30pm that services were affected ‘due to a car on the tracks at Birley Lane’.

It said blue route services were suspended between Donetsk Way and Gleadless.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone was injured in the incident, nor is it known when a normal service is expected to resume.