Trams to Meadowhall cancelled after collision in Sheffield

Trams to Meadowhall are cancelled this morning following a collision in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.
A lorry and one of Sheffield’s brand new tram trains, which only started operating yesterday, were involved in a collision a the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road, Darnall, at 3.20pm.
READ MORE: Sheffield tram-train derails after collision with lorry causing major travel disruption
Dozens of passengers were using the tram-train at the time of the collision, with the new service between Sheffield and Parkgate in Rotherham only launched yesterday morning.
AFTERMATH: Recovery operation begins to remove stricken Sheffield tram-train
The tram trains pilot project was originally due to launch in 2015 and has cost around £75 million – £60 million more than originally estimated.
CRASH: Passengers describe horrific moment Sheffield tram-train collides with lorry
Tram train services are suspended today and Stagecoach Supertram said trams are not running between Cricket Inn Rd and Meadowhall.
Tickets can be used on Stagecoach buses from the city centre to Meadowhall.
An investigation into the collision is underway.